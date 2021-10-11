Photo Release

October 11, 2021 Angara panel hears ARTA’s 2022 budget: Senate Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara presides over Monday, October 11, 2021 the virtual hearing on the proposed budget of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) for 2022. The agency, headed by Sec. Jeremiah B. Belgica, originally proposed a budget of P280.2 million for next year, but the Department of Budget and Management recommended P241.1 million. ARTA is also asking an additional P108 million from Congress to be able to increase organizational capacity by strengthening resources in the ARTA central office and allow the full operation of the agency’s regional offices. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)