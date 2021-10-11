Photo Release

October 11, 2021 ‘Despite pandemic, adoption needs to go on’: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks Social Welfare Sec. Rolando Bautista to oversee and ensure that extra effort will be done for adoption process to proceed despite the pandemic. During a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee I on the 2022 proposed budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Monday, October 11, 2021, Cayetano noted that the number of children placed up for adoption was unchanged and stressed placing children in homes is a vital service that should not be restricted by Covid-19. She said “it breaks my heart to think of all these children who are 2, 3, 5, 7, 11,15,18, and they never had a home. They become adults in these residential homes and they never had a mother and a father.” She also asked Bautista to make finding homes for children a priority the same way as making sure that assistance reach the people. Bautista committed to prioritize the adoption program of DSWD and to submit an assessment for the senator’s perusal. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)