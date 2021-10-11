Photo Release

October 11, 2021 Gatchalian backs localized EODB ranking: Sen. Win Gatchalian supports the move of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to localize the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking to further encourage local government units to fight red tape. “I think one of the most important reforms that we should cascade in the local governments is fighting red tape at the local level because it really starts with them, especially for businesses,” Gatchalian said during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee A on the 2022 proposed budget of ARTA. The Philippines, according to ARTA Director General Jeremiah Belgica, ranked 95th out of 190 economies with a score of 62.8 based on the 2020 World Bank Doing Business Report. Belgica said that although the World Bank already discontinued the report, it is still good for the Philippines to “end on a high note”. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)