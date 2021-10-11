Photo Release

October 11, 2021 Bigger role for DOLE in policy-making for job creation: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during Finance Subcommittee J hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of DOLE and attached agencies Monday, October11, 2021, recommends a bigger role for the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in the policy-making process for job generation in the country. Hontiveros supports the call of labor organizations to empower DOLE to take part in government policy-making regarding jobs generation, including making DOLE a formal part of the economic development cluster of the Cabinet. The senator pointed out that this is the practice in many countries, where labor ministers or heads of labor departments often participate in crafting policies intended to create meaningful jobs. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)