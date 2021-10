Photo Release

October 12, 2021 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at a press conference, 14 March 2021. Gatchalian is urging the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and local government units (LGUs) to help the Department of Education (DepEd) in accelerating full COVID-19 vaccination coverage among teachers. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN