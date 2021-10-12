Photo Release

October 12, 2021 Job well done: Finance Subcommittee A chairman Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara presides over the virtual hearing Tuesday, October 12, 2021 on the proposed 2022 budget of the Commission on Audit (COA). Saying this might be the shortest budget hearing for 2022, taking only less than 15 minutes, Angara endorsed COA’s budget “without prejudice to any possible increases in the plenary.” Angara lauded state auditor Michael Aguinaldo for his able leadership and for setting a good example for other public servants. He also praised Aguinaldo for building COA offices across the nation. “Well done. I am not expecting any opposition at all and in fact expect a lot of support for your budget,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)