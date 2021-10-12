Photo Release

October 12, 2021 Lapid backs proposed 2022 budget of the Ombudsman: Sen. Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid attends a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee A Tuesday, October 12, 2021, and expresses his support for the proposed 2022 budget of the Office of the Ombudsman. The Ombudsman proposed a budget of P4.798 billion but the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) recommended P4.62 billion for next year. Assistant Ombudsman Weomark Layson told the committee that the recommended budget of the DBM needs an additional P710.8 million to bring it to the P4.678 billion level to at least conform to the pronouncement of the Constitution and Republic Act (RA) 6770 or the Ombudsman Act, which states that “the appropriations of the Office of the Ombudsman may not be reduced below the amount appropriated from the previous years”. Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara assured the Ombudsman that the Senate would try to provide more funding to the office. (OS Lapid photo/Senate PRIB)