Photo Release

October 12, 2021 Zubiri asks BFP not to shut down CDO hospital: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri appeals to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) not to close down a polymedic hospital in Cagayan de Oro after the hospital failed to build a ramp. Zubiri made this statement during a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee A and asked Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara to recall the budget of BFP in order to discuss further the issue of closing down a vital, tertiary hospital at the height of the pandemic with BFP Chief Jose Embang Jr. Zubiri said hospital officials are willing to comply with the requirement of BFP but requested that they be given more time as this would mean closing down the hospital, which is now occupied by Covid patients. “If we don’t have Covid, then I understand and every one of us has to comply. But at this point in time, you want hospitals to shut down just to build a ramp? I think that is so impractical,” Zubiri said, adding that Cagayan de Oro is the go-to center for Covid in Northern Mindanao where patients from Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Iligan, and Camiguin go for treatment. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)