October 14, 2021 Villar hears budget of Philippine Coconut Authority: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar presides over a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B on the P1.109 billion proposed budget of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Thursday, October 14, 2021. Villar said with the signing of Republic Act No. 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act, consolidation and delivery of benefits due to coconut farmers, “especially the poor and marginalized to attain increased income for coconut farmers, alleviate poverty and achieve social equity,” are ensured. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, asked PCA officials to make sure regular programs of PCA, with a proposed allocation of P613 million, complement and do not duplicate programs provided in the law such as planting and replanting, coconut village development, and seed farm development. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)