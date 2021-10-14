Photo Release

October 14, 2021 Rate of investment: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee E on the proposed 2022 budgets of the National Power Corporation, Philippine National Oil Company, and the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM), Thursday, October 14, 2021, asks officials of PSALM whether there is a study on the cost-benefit of returns on the government’s investment of P20 billion for the rehabilitation of Agus and Pulangi power plants in Mindanao. PSALM president Irene Joy J. Besido-Garcia told Binay that a feasibility study is being finalized which considers the rate of investment. She said the idea is for the project to be self-generating and that the national government will not have to shell out for the cost of the rehabilitation. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)