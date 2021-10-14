Photo Release

October 14, 2021 On VCO’s anti-Covid potential: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan asks the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) to submit its report on the potential of virgin coconut oil (VCO) as an anti-viral agent against Covid-19. Pangilinan, during a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B on the P1.097 billion proposed budget of PCA Thursday, October 14, 2021, wanted to know what PCA intends to do with the findings of the Department of Science and Technology that VCO could be used as an adjunct therapy for Covid-19 patients. “This is an important development because our market will be the entire world. So, can the PCA submit a report on these developments and what the PCA intends to do?” Pangilinan added. PCA Administrator Benjamin Madrigal Jr. told the committee that he would submit the necessary report. Pangilinan also asked the agency to submit to the committee an updated report on the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)