Photo Release

October 15, 2021 On Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during Friday’s virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B, October 15 2021, on the proposed 2022 budget of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), seeks an update on Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project Stage II in Calinog, Iloilo. Drilon said the project, which started in 2019 and has a total budget of P11.2 billion, was funded through a grant from the South Korean government and an equity from the Philippine government. Drilon later sought a special briefing from the NIA to find out what percentage of the work has already been done. The South Korean government through its Economic Cooperation Development Fund (EDCF) has granted P8.9 billion ($172 million) for the dam, while the Philippine government is contributing P2.2 billion ($42 million). Korean construction firm, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, is implementing the project. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)