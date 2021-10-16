Photo Release

October 16, 2021 Mandaluyong City: Senator Win Gatchalian delivers his remarks to school representatives and education stakeholders during a national forum, 23 April 2018 file. The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to receive a 94% budget hike for its Computerization Program (DCP) under fiscal year 2022. For Senator Win Gatchalian, however, the education department should ensure that funds are properly used to procure and provide computers for the country’s public schools. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN