Photo Release

October 21, 2021 Master plan for Cagayan River basin: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Environment Sec. Roy Cimatu if the agency has mapped out plans for the perennial flooding in Cayagan province. “Do you have a master plan on how to mitigate this flooding? Do you have a program for the Cagayan River basin?” Binay asked during the virtual hearing on the proposed P25.3 billion budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and its attached agencies Thursday, October 21, 2021. Cimatu said the DENR has a master plan for three areas, namely, the Cagayan River basin, the Marikina River basin, and the Bicol basin. He said that initial findings showed the cause of flooding was the lack of dredging, the accumulated silt and the emergence of sand bars leading to the narrowing of the river. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)