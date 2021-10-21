Photo Release

October 21, 2021 Gordon scrutinizes APECO budget: Finance Subcommittee G chairman Sen. Richard Gordon on Thursday, October 21, 2021, leads the deliberation on the proposed budget of the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) for 2022. APECO originally asked for P153 million budget, but the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) recommended P52.216 million only. Gordon suspended the hearing pending the submission of a detailed report on APECO’s budget proposal. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)