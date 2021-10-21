Photo Release

October 21, 2021 Open freshman classes in BSU satellite campuses: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee D October 21, 2021, on the proposed 2022 budgets of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), seeks clarification from the CHED on its circular disallowing incoming freshman students from enrolling in the satellite campuses of the Bukidnon State University (BSU). “Maybe we can meet with the rest of the CHED and your regional director, together with BSU, so that we can discuss how we can move forward on the issue on new, incoming students. Because you have a new circular not allowing satellite campuses to have freshmen,” Zubiri said. CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said he had already committed to resolve the matter with the Majority Leader. “It is not a problem, we can find solution that is beneficial to the students,” De Vera said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)