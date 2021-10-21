Photo Release

October 21, 2021 Drilon questions CHED funds in PS-DBM, PITC: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during a virtual hearing on the proposed 2022 budgets of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Thursday, October 21, 2021, seeks clarification from CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera III regarding the commission's funds transferred to the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) and the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC). De Vera said the funds in PITC were transferred for the procurement of scientific equipment long before he assumed his position in CHED. However, the equipment were never purchased. He said CHED is asking the PITC to return the commission's money for proper turnover to the Bureau of Treasury. On the other hand, de Vera said, CHED had transferred P1.1 billion from the Bayanihan fund to PS-DBM for the procurement of computers to be distributed to SUCs across the nation. He said computers were not purchased because the June 30 deadline had already lapsed. De Vera said that CHED's procurement system has limited capacity and could not handle the bulk amount the way the PS-DBM does which, to their view, would be faster and more efficient. Drilon asked de Vera to submit a full report for both transactions. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)