Photo Release

October 22, 2021 Villar examines DA’s proposed 2022 budget: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of Finance Subcommittee B, presides over a virtual hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agencies Friday, October 22, 2021. The department initially proposed a total of P231.7 billion to support the implementation of its programs, activities and projects, however, only P91 billion or 39.27 percent of the proposed amount was approved by the Department of Budget and Management. “As we move forward to 2022, I believe that my fellow senators present in today’s budget hearing share my expectations that DA will continue to fulfill its mandate of supporting the local agriculture. Despite the declining contribution of agriculture to the gross domestic product, agriculture remains important to our economy. We must take on the challenge and deliver to our farmers and fisherfolks the support they need,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)