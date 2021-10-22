Photo Release

October 22, 2021 Zubiri wants action plan on rising fertilizer prices: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and attached agencies Friday, October 22, 2021, asks the department to submit an action plan on how it would address the continuous rise of fertilizer prices. Zubiri said DA should come up with a plan on how it could help in providing farmers with affordable organic and inorganic fertilizer and submit it to the committee before the plenary budget deliberation. “We need to come up with more progressive and proactive measures, particularly on the issue of fertilizers because our farmers have been suffering due to the high prices of fertilizers,” Zubiri added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)