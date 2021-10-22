Photo Release

October 22, 2021 Cash assistance to fisherfolk, farmers: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee B on the proposed 2022 Budget of the Department of Agriculture and its attached agencies Thursday, October 22, 2021, asks Agriculture Sec. William Dar if cash assistance will be given to fisher folks and farmers in the light of the rising crude oil prices. “Eighty percent of the cost of production for our fisherfolk is crude oil. In 2018, if I am not mistaken, especially in the transport sector, there was a Pantawid Pasada program, where cash assistance was given to transport workers. Do we have a similar program that will help our fisher folk as well as our farmers?” Dar said he wrote Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi requesting DOE's intervention by implementing a petrol discount scheme for operators of delivery trucks, vehicles and fishermen operating bancas. Pangilinan asked Dar if the department has other cash assistance programs to mitigate the increase of fertilizer prices. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)