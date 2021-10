Photo Release

October 22, 2021 Senate continues scrutinizing DOE budget: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of Finance Subcommittee E, presides over the continuation of a virtual hearing Friday, October 22, 2021, on the proposed budgets of the Department of Energy (DOE), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and National Electrification Administration (NEA) for next year. The proposed budget of the DOE is P2.13 billion, the ERC is P586 million and NEA, P1.827 billion. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)