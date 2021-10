Photo Release

October 24, 2021 Jolo, Sulu: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Win Gatchalian at the Sulu Area Coordinating Center of the provincial capitol, during his visit 8 Nov 2020. There’s enough evidence that the decision rendered by the Department of Energy (DOE) to approve the sale of Chevron Malampaya’s 45% stake in the Malampaya gas project to the Udenna group of Dennis Uy is defective and invalid, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN