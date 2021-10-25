Photo Release

October 25, 2021 Poe resumes panel meeting on DOTR’s 2022 proposed budget: Finance Subcommittee K chairperson Sen. Grace Poe presides over the continuation of a virtual consultative meeting on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies Monday, October 25, 2021. Poe said there are still some issues concerning the budget proposal of the department that need to be answered, including several concerns raised by the Commission on Audit (COA) in relation to DOTr’s disbursements and parking of funds for the years 2020 and prior. “While we want to give DOTr everything that it needs and more, we also believe that it is incumbent upon its officers to sufficiently answer the unresolved issues that have come to light,” Poe said. The department has a proposed budget of P150.7 billion for next year and a huge chunk of it would go to infrastructure projects with the railway sector getting the biggest share. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)