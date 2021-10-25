Photo Release

October 25, 2021 President Rodrigo Roa Duterte shows the copy of Republic Act 11524: President Rodrigo Roa Duterte shows the copy of Republic Act 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act that he received from Senator Cynthia A. Villar before handing it over to Philippine Coconut Administrator Benjamin Madrigal Jr. during the joint National Task Force-Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict IV-A meeting at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City, Quezon on October 21, 2021.