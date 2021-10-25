Photo Release

October 25, 2021 No subsidy programs: Sen. Imee Marcos chides officials of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) during the virtual consultative meeting on the proposed 2022 budget of the DOTr and its attached agencies Monday, October 25, 2021, for not preparing subsidy programs for the transport sector and the commuting public amid the rising prices of oil and petroleum products. “You didn't want to increase the fare, yet you did not prepare anything to help the transport operators and the commuting public. How would they survive? The rise in fuel products was already predicted as early as June,” Marcos said. Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade said they will furnish the committee the communications on fuel subsidies they had with the Department of Energy. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)