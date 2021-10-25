Photo Release

October 25, 2021 Low revenue collection: Sen. Richard Gordon presides over the virtual consultative meeting of Finance Subcommittee G on the proposed 2022 budget of the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) Monday, October 25, 2021. Gordon quizzed APECO officials on the number of locators inside the zone, its insufficient structures and facilities as well as its low revenue collection. “You submitted a revenue of P72.7 million against our government subsidy of P2.2 billion. How do you justify that?” Gordon asked. APECO president and chief executive officer Israel Maducdoc said APECO has currently five locators but is expecting more next year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)