Photo Release

October 25, 2021 Gatchalian hears local bills: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over Monday’s hybrid hearing of Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, October 25, 2021, on several local bills converting, renaming and separating schools. In agenda were House Bill No. 586 – Eastern Balbalan National High School (Balbalan, Kalinga); HBN 9659 – Mercedes B. Peralta Senior High School; HBN 9660 – Sugod Senior High School (Sugod, Sorsogon); HBN 10184 – Liloan National High School (Cebu); HBN 10186 – Tigtabon National High School (Zamboanga City); HBN 10188 – Lamisahan National High School (Zamboanga City); HBN 10189 – Sanghay National High School (Davao Oriental); HBN 10278 – Pinamulaan National High School; HBN 10187 – Mampang National High School; HBN 9658 – Pinaglabanan National High School (Goa, Camarines Sur); and, HBN 10279 – San Lorenzo Integrated National School (Sorsogon City, Sorsogon). (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)