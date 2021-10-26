Photo Release

October 26, 2021 Teach for Philippines foundation: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, lends his support to Senate Bill No. 2221 and House Bill No. 9376, which seek to grant Filipino citizenship to Elizabeth “Lizzie” Eder Zobel de Ayala. During a virtual hearing on the measures, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Angara said he had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Zobel de Ayala since she was the founder and director of “Teach for the Philippines,” a non-profit organization that enlists promising young leaders in the Philippines to teach in public schools across the country. He said he had partnered with Mrs. Zobel de Ayala and the other directors of “Teach for the Philippines” in Casiguran, Aurora. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)