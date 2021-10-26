Photo Release

October 26, 2021 Filipino at heart for a very long time: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her support for Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2221 and House Bill No. (HBN) 9376 which seek to grant Filipino citizenship to Elizabeth “Lizzie” Eder Zobel de Ayala. During Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, October 26, 2021, Hontiveros cited Zobel de Ayala’s contribution to society building through her involvement in the Philippine Center for Population and Development, Teach for the Philippines, Aklat Sisikat Foundation and the National Museum of the Philippines. “Dear Lizzie, dear chairman, dear colleagues, this is indeed one of the very happy bills that we in the Senate are blessed to hear and eventually pass into law. Welcome to the status that is decades overdue because you have been a Filipino at heart for a very, very long time,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)