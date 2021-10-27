Photo Release

October 27, 2021 Marcos leads panel hearing on election related measures: Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation chairperson Imee Marcos presides over Wednesday, October 27, 2021 a virtual hearing on various proposed measures, including Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1600 and House Bill No. (HBN) 6599 or the Crowdsourcing in Legislative Policymaking Act, HBN 9315 or the Expeditious Resolution of Electoral Protest Act, and HBN 9557 or the Efficient Procedure for Declaring a Nuisance Candidate. The panel also tackled Senate Resolution No. 758 directing the committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the alleged partisanship of the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) through its supposed indirect endorsement of ISAMBAYAN, and the supposed connections of NAMFREL with “Vote for Us” and the Commission on Elections (COMELEC). (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)