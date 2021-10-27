Photo Release

October 27, 2021 Cabuyao, Laguna: Senator Win Gatchalian gathers his thoughts while waiting for the program proper of the Pamantasan ng Cabuyao commencement exercises where he is guest speaker, 25 April 2018 file. While the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority’s (TESDA) annual budget has increased over the past years, Senator Win Gatchalian says the agency should address the persistent high rates of jobs-skills mismatch among Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET or tech-voc) graduates. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN