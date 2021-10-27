Photo Release

October 27, 2021 Draw the line between profit and responsibilities: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino stresses during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, October 27, 2021, the need for the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), as part of the law, to exercise its supervisory functions to ensure that the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL), as a citizen’s arm being an extension of COMELEC, will remain non-partisan. The committee is looking into reports that 1Sambayan and NAMFREL are sharing the same Application Programming Interface (API). NAMFREL, for its part, contends that it remains non-partisan and does not support any specific political candidate or party. (Screen grab / Senate PRIB)