Photo Release

October 27, 2021 Health packs for frontliners: Ciara Anna Sotto, daughter of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, leads the turn-over of 1,386 health packs to frontliners of Pasay City General Hospital and Pasay City Health Office Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Philippine Senate in Pasay. Ciara Anna Sotto who represented her mother, Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. Chairperson Helen Gamboa-Sotto, also handed 170 health packs to PhilCare, the janitorial service provider of the Senate. The health packs included a box of face masks, a face shield, 500ml bottle of alcohol, and 500 ml bottle of liquid soap. Aside from hospital personnel, the health packs will also be distributed to personnel manning the vaccination and quarantine sites in the city. Photo shows (from left) Dr. Marilou Ocampo, Pasay City General Hospital chief; Atty. Levy Ordonez, Senate-Office of the Secretary; Ciara Anna Sotto; Raymar Paray, PhilCare head; and Dr. Lourdes San Juan, Pasay City Health Officer. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)