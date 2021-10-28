Photo Release

October 28, 2021 Gordon: Ong, et. al cannot hide behind Data Privacy Act: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, asserts that Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Linconn Ong, Mohit Dargani, Twinkle Dargani and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang, cannot invoke Republic Act No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act to evade the questions and cause the non-submission of documents asked by the Senate. During Thursday’s continuation of the inquiry into the Department of Health’s expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19 October 28, 2021, Gordon cited the statement released by the National Privacy Commission, saying that the law does not prohibit disclosure of sensitive personal information for the purposes of complying with validly-issued subpoenas by government investigating bodies. Gordon also urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to investigate Pharmally and all its suppliers since the agency has access to the summary list of purchases and importation. “I urge the BIR, I urge the Customs people, I urge the people who know something about this to stand up and be counted as courageous Filipinos…” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)