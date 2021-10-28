Photo Release

October 28, 2021 On Pharmally’s office address: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the continuation of the virtual inquiry of the Blue Ribbon Committee Thursday, October 28, 2021 on the budget utilization of the Department of Health, particularly its expenditures on its COVID-19 programs, asks Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation outsource accountant, Jeff Mariano, if he went to the office of Pharmally during the pandemic. “You said you went to the office of Pharmally when you were preparing its financial statement. This is surprising since I seem to recall that (Mohit) Dargani claimed they were working from home. Did you go to the office of Pharmally at the height of the pandemic?” Hontiveros asked. Mariano replied in the affirmative. Hontiveros asked Mariano to divulge Pharmally’s office address, which he reluctantly did. Pharmally executives remained evasive about their office address. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)