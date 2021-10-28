Photo Release

October 28, 2021 Major blow to local manufacturers: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, during the continuation of the virtual inquiry of the Blue Ribbon Committee Thursday, October 28, 2021, on the budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), particularly its expenditures on COVID-19 programs, laments the missed opportunity to preserve the livelihood of Filipinos in the manufacturing sector by not sourcing medical supplies locally. Pangilinan pointed out that around 25,000 jobs in the apparel and wearable sector were lost because the government failed to provide the necessary market for these personal protective equipment (PPE). During the hearing, Confederation of Philippine Manufacturers of PPEs (CPMP) executive director Rosette Carrillo explained the idea of repurposing manufacturing companies was for the retention of jobs. However, the plan did not succeed due to lack of demand for medical PPEs. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)