Photo Release

November 3, 2021 National Hijab Day: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during a virtual hearing of the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities Wednesday, November 3, 2021, expresses support for proposed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2081 and House Bill No. 8249 or an “An Act Declaring the First Day of February of Every Year as National Hijab Day and Promoting an Understanding of the Muslim Tradition of Wearing a Hijab”. Tolentino particularly noted the date set in the proposed measures which is similar to the celebration of World Hijab Day. “We should adopt February 1st as the date for the National Hijab Day to put us in parallel with other countries,” he added. SBN 2081 is authored by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)