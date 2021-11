Photo Release

November 3, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate hearing, 28 Sept. 2021. Gatchalian debunked the Department of Energy (DOE) for accusing the Senate of “causing undue delay to the timeline of the Malampaya consortium corporations” in relation to the ongoing review of the shares’ sale in the Malampaya gas field. Photo by Franco Amian/OS WIN GATCHALIAN