Photo Release

November 4, 2021 'We stand behind those who wanted the truth': Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee, November 4, 2021, on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health, called on the senators to file a resolution expressing the sense of the Senate against the alleged harassment of Asian Consulting Group (ACG) President and CEO and tax expert Raymond Abrea, who helped guide the Senate in understanding the financial records of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation. Pangilinan made the call amid reports that Abrea has received threats of a possible filing of a complaint against him before the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) for providing assistance in the Senate hearing. Calling it "frivolous," Pangilinan stressed the complaint against Abrea is intended to intimidate, sow fear, and prevent the Senate from uncovering the truth. “We stand by Mr. Abrea and other civic-minded citizens who wanted the truth and are speaking out because truth is vital to our investigation. We will support Mr. Abrea in the complaint...,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)