Photo Release

November 8, 2021 Well-deserved to be made Filipino: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, in expressing his support for the passage of House Bill No. 9376 Monday, November 8, 2021, says Elizabeth Eder Zobel de Ayala is ‘well-deserved to be made a Filipino citizen’. Zubiri, co-sponsor of the measure seeking to grant Philippine citizenship to de Ayala, said “the beneficiary of this measure are many NGOs that she supports in the last 30 years that she has been living here.” Zubiri committed to take up the measure again in plenary and to approve it on Tuesday, since no senator would go against the approval of the measure. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)