Photo Release

November 9, 2021 Villanueva co-sponsors SRN 826: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, November 9, 2021, asks that he be made co-sponsor of Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 826 honoring the late Manuel “Noli” V. Agcaoili “for his selfless dedication to the welfare and empowerment of persons with disability.” Villanueva said he had not met Agcaoili in person “but I have worked hand in hand with him and my office.” Villanueva said his wife, Gladys Cruz-Villanueva, is a board member of the Philippine Foundation for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled, which Agcaoili headed. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)