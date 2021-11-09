Photo Release

November 9, 2021 Senate commends the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2021 awardees: Sen. Nancy Binay sponsors Senate Resolution No. 838, honoring and commending the awardees of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2021 Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The resolution was adopted, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 860, 874, and 899, with all senators made co-authors and sponsors of the measure. “It is but fitting that we in the Senate properly recognize our awardees as our partner in the information building and thank them for going to go beyond expectations and continuing to serve the people,” Binay said. (VoltaireF. Domingo/Senate PRIB)