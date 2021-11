Photo Release

November 9, 2021 Gatchalian co-sponsors SRN 838: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session November 9, 2021, co-sponsors Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 838, honoring and commending the awardees of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2021. Gatchalian underscored the need to share the stories of the awardees to inspire future teachers, law enforcers, and soldiers and to replicate or even surpass their achievements (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)