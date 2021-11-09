Photo Release

November 9, 2021 Inspirational public servants: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson urges his colleagues to support the adoption of Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 838 or a Resolution Honoring and Commending the Awardees of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2021 during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Lacson, in his co-sponsorship speech, commended the teachers, soldiers and police officers who brought pride to Filipinos for their work and for remaining on their course despite the challenges brought by the pandemic. “No amount of accolades will be commensurate with the glory and hope that these public servants accorded the Filipino people. They deserve nothing less for walking worthy of their calling and for fulfilling their oaths to God, to our countrymen and to our nation,” Lacson said. Lacson also commended the Metrobank Foundation for remaining steadfast in its role as an instrument of inspiring Filipinos towards the highest ideals of public service. The Senate adopted SRN 838 sponsored by Sen. Nancy Binay. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)