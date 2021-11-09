Photo Release

November 9, 2021 Adopted: Senate President Vicente Sotto III bangs the gavel upon the adoption of the three Senate resolutions during a hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 826 honoring the late Manuel “Noli” V. Agcaoili for his selfless dedication to the welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities, SRN 838 honoring and commending the awardees of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2021, and SRN 946 authorizing the filing of a petition before the Supreme Court to assert its power as provided by the Constitution, in the conduct of inquiries, in aid of legislation. A total of 22 Senators were present in the session wherein 10 attended physically and 12 virtually. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)