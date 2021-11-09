Photo Release

November 9, 2021 Senate oks bicam committee report on Microgrid Systems Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian, who led the Senate panel in the Bicameral Conference Committee on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1928 and House Bill No. 8203 or the Micro Grids Systems Act, presents the amendments to the measure Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The bill seeks to promote the use of microgrid systems for total unserved and underserved areas across the country. According to Gatchalian, the committee amended various sections of the bill to provide specific time frames for actions required under the Act and amended Sec. 9 of the measure to provide defined timelines for tendering of lower price offers to electrify an unserved or underserved locality identified by distribution utilities within their respective franchise areas, among others. The Senate adopted and ratified the disagreeing provisions of the bill. (Voltaire F. Domingo /Senate PRIB)