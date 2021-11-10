Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Angara defends proposed 2022 budget: Finance Committee chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara starts defending the proposed 2022 national budget amounting to P5.024 trillion during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, November 10, 2021. The Senate is holding a marathon session to pass the General Appropriations Bill of 2022 before the year ends. Angara said the plenary will start deliberating on the proposed budgets of the Department of Finance (DOF), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Angara earlier said the proposed appropriations will continue to fund government’s COVID 19 response. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)