Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Oversupply of vaccines?: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, during the proposed 2022 national budget deliberation Wednesday, November 10, 2021, seeks clarification from Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Finance Committee, regarding the budget appropriation for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines. “Why are we procuring so many doses of vaccines? Based on our calculation, it seems that we are procuring more than we need for the 68.2 million adult Filipinos. It seems that we might have an oversupply of procurement. We have to break down the figures for better understanding,” Lacson said. According to Angara, total vaccines to be acquired for 2021 is 197.34 million doses amounting to P80.34 billion. The Philippines is targeting to inoculate 70 percent of the population by the end of the year. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Screen PRIB)