November 10, 2021 Conduct more testing, track covid-19 infection rate: Sen. Richard Gordon stresses the importance of conducting COVID-19 testing to the public and tracking the infection rate in communities to enable the government gather accurate reports and better insight on its fight against the virus. Gordon has raised the issue during the proposed 2022 national budget deliberation Wednesday, November 10, 2021, as the Senate scrutinizes the budget appropriation of COVID-19 vaccines. Through the conduct of community testing and tracking the infection rate, Gordon believes the government’s campaign against COVID-19 will be more effective. “We have to know where we are going and not just how. It’s better to know where we are going rather than know how we are going and not know where. We have to know where we are going Mr. President,” Gordon said. (Senate grab/Senate PRIB)