Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Binay seeks clarification on vaccine targets: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the plenary deliberation on the General Appropriations bill Wednesday, November 10, 2021, seeks clarification from Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination target. According to Binay, the Department of Health (DOH) earlier set its vaccination coverage to 70 percent of the entire population and later raised it to 90 percent. “Can we just get clarification on that? I think because of the Delta variant they (DOH) changed it to 90 percent,” Binay said. Angara told Binay that irrespective of whether the target is 70 percent or 90 percent, the government would be able to inoculate the targeted population, including giving booster shots target by next year. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)